India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's referendum to annex Ukraine areas

.India has abstained on a Security Council resolution condemning Moscow's annexation of parts of Ukraine while saying it was "deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments" there

The resolution, which sought to declare as illegal the referendum Moscow said it held in those areas to annex them, was vetoed by Permanent Member Russia, although it received 10 votes with four abstentions in the 15-member Council on Friday.

India's abstention came a fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphatically spoken to Russia's President Vladimir Putin against the invasion and External Affairs Minister told the General Assembly last week that New Delhi was on "the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles".