India-Pak war could have been nuclear, 10 planes were shot down: Trump

US President Donald Trump has repeated the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year, which he said could have turned nuclear, through tariffs.

"I settled eight wars. Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs. In other words, I said, ‘if you don't settle this war, I'm going to charge you tariffs, because I don't want to see people getting killed',” Trump said in an interview to Fox Business on Tuesday.

"And they said, ‘Well, what does this have to do?’ I said, ‘you're going to be charged’. Like India and Pakistan. It would have been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it, 10 planes were shot down. They were going at it,” Trump said.

He added that the prime minister of Pakistan said, "‘President Trump saved at least 10 million lives when he got us to stop fighting’. Because they were going to go nuclear, (in) my opinion. Without tariffs, that wouldn't happen,” Trump said.