India asks nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and vigilant amid security concerns
The Indian Embassy issues a safety advisory after a deadly attack on Riyadh airport, with flights disrupted and emergency assistance available round the clock
India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and vigilant amid an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom, where a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure have been reported.
“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory.
The mission also urged Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.
The advisory follows an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October, in which an Indian national was killed and several others were injured, including 11 Indian nationals.
India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, who died in the attack, and offered condolences to his family. The funeral rites were completed in Riyadh on 12 October, according to the Indian mission.
Of the injured Indian nationals, four remain in intensive care, four are receiving treatment in regular hospital wards, and three have been discharged, the embassy said. Officials continue to visit hospitals and remain in contact with the injured people's families to provide assistance.
Flight operations disrupted
The Indian mission said the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had announced the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Flights at other major airports, including Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, were continuing, although disruptions had been reported.
Several Indian airlines have suspended services to Saudi Arabia until 17 October.
Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah. Akasa Air has halted services to and from Riyadh and Jeddah, while IndiGo has suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, according to information available to the embassy on Tuesday.
Scheduled flights operated by Saudia Airlines were continuing from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas was also operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow route.
The embassy urged Indian nationals to stay in regular contact with their airlines and verify flight status before travelling to airports.
Those who need to leave Saudi Arabia urgently may consider flights from neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain, subject to obtaining the necessary visas under the respective countries' rules.
Visa overstay and emergency assistance
The Indian mission said Saudi authorities would not impose fines on Indian nationals who entered the kingdom on visit, tourist, Umrah or business visas but were forced to overstay because flights were unavailable.
However, people whose visas have expired were advised to leave the kingdom as soon as flights become available.
The embassy has established a 24-hour control room to assist Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia.
Indian Embassy control room:
Telephone: +966-11-488469; 8002471234 (toll-free within Saudi Arabia)
WhatsApp: +966-536216082 (messages only)
Email: cw.rivadh@mea.gov.in
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has issued a similar advisory, particularly for Umrah pilgrims travelling to and from Jeddah and Medina.
It urged travellers to check with airlines before proceeding to airports and remain in contact with travel agents, tour operators and service providers regarding cancellations, rescheduling, alternative travel arrangements and accommodation.
The consulate said it was coordinating with airlines and local authorities and would share updates on flight operations through its official social media channels.
Consulate General of India, Jeddah — 24-hour control room:
Telephone: +966-12-2614093; +966-556122301
WhatsApp: +966-536209704
Email: pbskcgi@gmail.com