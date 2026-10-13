India asks nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and vigilant amid security concerns

India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and vigilant amid an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom, where a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure have been reported.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory.

The mission also urged Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.

The advisory follows an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October, in which an Indian national was killed and several others were injured, including 11 Indian nationals.

India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia attended the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, who died in the attack, and offered condolences to his family. The funeral rites were completed in Riyadh on 12 October, according to the Indian mission.

Of the injured Indian nationals, four remain in intensive care, four are receiving treatment in regular hospital wards, and three have been discharged, the embassy said. Officials continue to visit hospitals and remain in contact with the injured people's families to provide assistance.

Flight operations disrupted

The Indian mission said the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had announced the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Flights at other major airports, including Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, were continuing, although disruptions had been reported.

Several Indian airlines have suspended services to Saudi Arabia until 17 October.

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah. Akasa Air has halted services to and from Riyadh and Jeddah, while IndiGo has suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, according to information available to the embassy on Tuesday.