India at Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'All That Breathes', 'Elephant Whisperers' earn nominations

"Naatu Naatu", the hit dance track from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster "RRR", on Tuesday continued its winning march by earning a coveted nomination for the Original Song at the Oscars 2023 where Indian documentaries "All That Breathes" and "Elephant Whisperers" walked away with nods in Documentary Feature and Documentary Short categories.

"The Last Show", India's official entry in the International Feature category, however, failed to make the cut in the final five. But there was much to celebrate as it is perhaps for the first time that three films from the country are competing in different segments.

"Naatu Naatu" will compete with "Applause" from from “Tell It Like a Woman”, "Hold My Hand" from “Top Gun: Maverick”, "Lift Me Up" from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and "This Is a Life" from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”.