India-Australia cooperation on climate action

It may be more beneficial for the environment to use green hydrogen for industrial production purposes but it is also very realistic to assume that there needs to be a greater level of investments in the research of this resource. The technological know-how to develop this resource at a wide scale would involve not just the technical aspect but also a vast and consistent body of academic research.



This is where the opportunity for strong bilateral cooperation arises. There is a vast potential of development of green hydrogen in Australia and India can become a market for this resource. As the cooperation grows in terms of the critical mineral industry, the production of green hydrogen can be a resource that both countries can together tap.

Navigating the impact of climate change



Cooperation in terms of climate change need not always be in technology and research, it is a known fact that the global effects of climate change have also led to a humanitarian crisis.