India, Bangladesh play significant role in ensuring security of region: B'desh Air Force Chief

India and Bangladesh have a pivotal role to play in ensuring the security of the region, Chief of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan said in Hyderabad.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Combined Graduation Parade of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force on Saturday, Hannan said both the countries have an “umbilical connection” and that relations have been more profound since the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

“Both the countries have a significant role to play in ensuring the security of the region and our defence forces conduct regular joint exercises to ensure that we have synergy in our efforts," he said.