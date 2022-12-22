India, China agree to maintain security, and stability on the ground along LAC in Western sector

The 17th round of the meeting was the first one after the December 9 stand-off. Around 300 soldiers of the People's Liberation Army of China attempted to transgress the LAC in Yangtse in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh which resulted in a clash.



A source informed that both Indian and Chinese soldiers suffered injuries during the clash. Six of the injured Indian jawans had been admitted to the military hospital at Guwahati, but casualty or serious injury was not reported.



According to the sources, China has been repeatedly trying to take control of the 17,000 feet high peak. Sources in Indian Army said that India has a firm control over the peak, which provides commandeering view on both sides of the border.