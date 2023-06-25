India, Egypt sign pact to elevate ties to 'strategic partnership'

India and Egypt on Sunday elevated their relationship to a 'strategic partnership' as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held wide-ranging talks with a particular focus on enhancing political and security cooperation.

Modi, who is visiting Egypt at the invitation of President Sisi, held one-on-one conversation with El-Sisi during which they also took stock of what is happening on important issues of the region and the world.