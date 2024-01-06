India faces a challenge as Bangladesh goes to poll on 7 January

Bangladesh's parliament polls on Sunday, 7 January poses a unique challenge for India -- it is faced with the prospect of return to power of a close ally, PM Sheikh Hasina, who no longer takes India seriously and whose diplomatic tilt towards China and domestic preference for Islamists has left none in doubt about her strategy to keep India happy with what she has already done for Delhi.

Because the main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has refused to participate and its longtime ally the pro-Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami has failed to regain registration as a legitimate political party, Hasina's Awami League is headed for a sweep as in the last two parliament polls.

Fearing global criticism over another poll minus the principal Opposition and in a vain attempt to deflect Western pressure over human rights issues, PM Sheikh Hasina decided to allow Awami League dissidents denied official party nomination, to contest as " Independents". The facade of competition was washed away when the Awami League agreed not to field candidates in 26 seats against the Jatiyo Party (JP) and against its Leftist allies in another 7 seats, transforming possible contests into a comfortable seat sharing arrangement. But JP and Left candidates are likely to lose quite a few of these seats because they face formidable Awami League 'Independents'.

Former Election Commissioner Shakhawat Hossain predicts the withering away of both Jatiya Party and the Left Parties after this election following what he described as "Awami mainstreaming." Bangladesh watchers like Ali Riaz describe the polls as 'sham' and the country's descent into a North Korea type ‘one party, one leader’ driven state that is never acceptable to fiercely argumentative Bengalis.

More importantly for India is its total loss of influence over the Awami League and trusted ally Hasina. That stems from the changing character of the Awami League leadership and government over its last fifteen years in power. The traditional middle class leadership of the party - teachers, professors, doctors and other professionals with much social respect in Bengali society- has almost totally conceded space to Pakistan-type Islamists and China-linked traders, both with the money power to 'buy' party nominations , over which Hasina's family ( 17 MPs from it in the last parliament) and close confidantes like Advisor Salman F Rahman who founded the Beximco conglomerate that has now become synonymous with bank defaults and money laundering, have total control.

Rahman, described by many as de facto PM, has relentlessly pursued a re-Pakistanisation agenda, securing nominations for candidates with an Islamist background (starting off in Jamaat-e-Islami or other such groups) or from traders with close links to China who can pay up.

The pro-Indian middle-class leadership has been wiped out from the upper echelons leading to actual loss of Indian influence despite the trappings of bonhomie reflected in odd favours Hasina has done (the hugely lucrative power purchase deal for Adanis is one).

Fiercely pro-Indian and a Liberation War hero, Mir Mostaque Ahmed Robi was denied nomination from his native Satkhira and forced to contest as Independent while scores of candidates of the Islamist hue made the cut. Hasina’s relative Bahauddin Nasim, given nomination by Awami League, even decided to contest flaunting the name of an Islamist group but with Hasina's picture and the party's "boat symbol". (See B &W photo of the poster).