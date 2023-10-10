India on Israel–Palestine: The Case for Neutrality

India finds itself in a delicate and challenging situation as the violence escalates between Israel and Hamas, the militant group ruling the Gaza Strip.

The India–Israel relationship, marked by increased defence and security cooperation, has strengthened over nearly three decades, but India’s historical commitment to the Palestinian cause and its support for a two-state solution add complexity to its stance in this volatile situation.

The repercussions of the ongoing Israel–Palestine conflict extend beyond the immediate region, affecting global dynamics, particularly the US-brokered Abraham Accords and the I2U2 (India, Israel, US and UAE) grouping, which focuses on economic cooperation.

With this conflict, hopes for a normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia have receded and the possibility now seems remote.

The proposed India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor also faces its first challenge with the armed conflict disrupting peace in the region.

India’s support for the Palestinian cause has deep roots, dating back to its endorsement of United Nations Resolution 181 in 1947, which called for the partition of Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states. In 1988, India was among the first nations to recognise the State of Palestine, and since then, it has consistently advocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.