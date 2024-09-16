India launches Op Sadbhav to help typhoon-hit Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam

India on Sunday sent urgent supplies to Vietnam, Laos and Myanmar under an operation christened "Sadbhav" to assist them in dealing with the devastating impact of a major typhoon.

Various parts of Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam have been reeling under massive floods after Typhoon Yagi, said to be Asia's most powerful storm this year, hit the three countries.

The typhoon that originated from the South China Sea made landfall over a week ago, reportedly killing more than 170 people in Vietnam and around 40 in Myanmar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said "Operation Sadbhav" is part of India's broader effort to contribute to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) within the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, in line with its "Act East Policy".

India has sent humanitarian relief assistance worth USD 10,00,000 to Vietnam and USD 1,00,000 to Laos, it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said 10 tonnes of aid, including dry ration, clothing and medicines, were dispatched to Myanmar onboard Indian naval ship INS Satpura.

A C-17 military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force transported 10 tonnes of relief materials to Laos, while 35 tonnes of aid is being sent to Vietnam.

"India launches #OperationSadbhav. Demonstrating our solidarity with the people affected by Typhoon Yagi, India is dispatching aid to Myanmar, Vietnam and Laos," Jaishankar said on X.

He added that "10 tons of aid including dry ration, clothing and medicines left for Myanmar onboard @indiannavy INS Satpura today."

Jaishankar said: "@IAF_MCC is carrying 35 tons of aid comprising of water purification items, water containers, blankets, kitchen utensils, solar lanterns for Vietnam."

He added: "10 tons of aid comprising genset, water purification items, hygiene supplies, mosquito nets, blankets and sleeping bags for Laos."