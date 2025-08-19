India must behave as a strategic ally, says Donald Trump aide

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro sharply criticised India’s energy and trade policies, accusing New Delhi of aiding Moscow’s war in Ukraine while blocking American exports.

In an opinion piece for the Financial Times, Navarro — a close confidant of US President Donald Trump — claimed India had become a “global clearing house” for Russian crude, refining discounted oil and reselling it abroad while allowing Russia to pocket badly needed foreign currency. “If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the United States, it needs to start acting like one,” he wrote.

The intervention has caused unease in New Delhi, with government sources rejecting the allegations as a misrepresentation of India’s position. Officials stressed that Russian oil purchases had helped shield Indian consumers from inflationary shocks after the Ukraine war disrupted global markets, and insisted that Washington was well aware of India’s compulsions.

Navarro, who has long advocated protectionist trade policies, has hardened his rhetoric during Trump’s second term, urging steeper tariffs to curb US trade deficits. Shortly after Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil — taking the total rate to 50 per cent — India condemned the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable” and vowed to defend its economic interests.

Indian refiners point out that Russian oil is not under direct US sanctions, and argue their imports are guided by commercial logic. Before the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia accounted for less than 2 per cent of India’s crude purchases.