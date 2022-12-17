India, Nepal begin joint military training exercise

India and Nepal on Friday began the 16th edition of the annual joint military training exercise aimed at enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the two armies for counter-insurgency and disaster relief operations.

The 'Surya Kiran' exercise commenced at Nepal Army Battle School in Saljhandi in the Rupandehi district of Lumbini Zone near the Nepal-India border.

"Joint India-Nepal Military Exercise SURYAKIRAN-XVI commenced at Saljhandi today. The current edition aims at enhancing cooperation & interoperability bw the two armies for Counter Insurgency & Disaster Relief ops," the Indian embassy here tweeted.

The exercise commenced with the unfurling of the national flags and both armies marching in harmony on the Indian and Nepali military tunes.

“During the two weeks of arduous exercise, an Infantry Battalion each from the Indian Army and the Nepali Army will be training together to enhance inter-operability and share experience on counter-insurgency and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations,” according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy.

A Gorkha battalion from the elite Gorkha regiments of the Indian Army is participating in the exercise, it said.

“During the exercise, both armies will familiarise themselves with each other’s weapons, equipment, tactics and procedures while operating in counter insurgency environment especially in mountainous terrain. To further enhance the scope and scale of the exercise, the contingents will be exposed to scenarios dealing with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, high altitude warfare and jungle warfare operations,” it said.

The exercise will go a long way in improving bilateral relations and mutual cooperation between both armies and further strengthening the unique, traditional and time-tested friendship between India and Nepal, the statement said.