India only South Asian country to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine peace summit

India will be represented by Pavan Kapoor, secretary (west) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Refusing the invitation, China has said, "Since Russia will not attend the meeting, Ukraine's unilateral attendance of the peace summit will become meaningless."

Beijing has said that rather than a peace summit, it is a platform for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to promote his "peace formula".

Notable attendees will include UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, US vice president Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The summit will aim to chart a path toward peace in Ukraine.