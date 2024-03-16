India opposes 'special envoy' to combat Islamophobia at UN

Calling India "a proud champion of pluralism," India's permanent representative Ruchira Kamboj opposed the establishment of the post of "special envoy" on one specific religion at the United Nations today.

This comes as the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on “Measures to Combat Islamophobia” which, inter alia, calls for the appointment of a UN special envoy to combat Islamophobia.

Explaining India's position during the adoption of the resolution, ambassador Kamboj said while the issue of Islamophobia is undoubtedly significant, one must acknowledge that other religions are also facing discrimination.

"Crucial to acknowledge that phobias extend beyond Abrahamic religions...anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, anti-Sikh elements...increasing attacks on gurudwaras, monasteries, temples..." India's envoy to the UN said.

"The destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas, violation of gurudwara premises, massacre of Sikh pilgrims, attacks on temples, glorification of breaking idols in temples, contribute to the rise of contemporary form of religio-phobia against non-Abrahamic religions," she added.