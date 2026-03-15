India raises alarm over minority safety in Bangladesh violence as figures surge
These alleged attacks reportedly involved homes, businesses and places of worship, with accounts of killings, vandalism and arson
A recent report has raised serious concerns over the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh, noting that India has repeatedly conveyed its apprehensions to Dhaka and expects thorough investigations as well as accountability for incidents of violence.
According to the report published by The Morning Voice, responsibility for safeguarding all citizens ultimately rests with the Bangladeshi government. While authorities have responded to some incidents, the report emphasised that preventing recurring violence requires more than reactive policing.
Citing human rights groups, it argued that lasting solutions must include sustained legal protection, swift prosecution of offenders and meaningful community reconciliation efforts. Without such systemic measures, the cycle of fear and insecurity faced by vulnerable communities may continue.
The report also highlighted the difficulty in establishing the full scale of the crisis due to limited transparent data. “Without transparent, independently verifiable information, the full picture remains contested,” it said. Yet, it added, the allegations themselves raise broader concerns about the region’s commitment to pluralism, the rule of law and the protection of human dignity.
Also Read: India-Bangladesh: Time for a fresh start
A recent disclosure in the Parliament of India, the report noted, indicated that nearly 3,100 incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities were recorded in Bangladesh between August 2024 and February 2026. These alleged attacks reportedly involved homes, businesses and places of worship, with accounts of killings, vandalism and arson.
“If verified, such acts would not only constitute communal violence but also represent grave violations of internationally recognised human rights principles — including freedom of religion, equality before the law and the right to life and security,” the report said.
The issue carries particular sensitivity for India given the deep historical, cultural and demographic ties between the two neighbours and their long, porous border. Instability affecting minorities across the frontier, the report warned, could have humanitarian, diplomatic and security implications, including potential displacement pressures and rising cross-border tensions.
More broadly, the report argued that violence against minorities, if confirmed, cannot be viewed solely as a domestic issue. Rather, it would represent a human rights concern demanding sustained global attention and scrutiny.
The situation, it added, has drawn increasing concern amid reports that attacks on minority communities — particularly Hindus — intensified during the 18-month tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, raising urgent questions about the protection of vulnerable groups in Bangladesh.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines