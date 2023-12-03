India refrained from signing on global renewable energy pledge at COP28 over coal phase-out terms: Sources

India refrained from signing the pledge to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030 as the draft text mentioned phasing out coal, which New Delhi doesn’t support, according to sources in the Indian delegation.

India and China both on Saturday refrained from signing the pledge at the COP28 climate summit to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030 even though New Delhi already committed to it as part of its G20 presidency.

During the UN's climate talks, 118 countries committed to tripling the global renewable energy capacity by 2030 in a highly endorsed initiative.

India has been asking countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal.