India release of Pakistani film 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' pushed indefinitely

India theatrical release of Pakistani film "The Legend of Maula Jatt", starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has been postponed, an INOX official said.

The action drama, which was released in Pakistan on October 13, was set to hit the theatres in India on Friday. No further date has been locked for the India release.

"We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed. We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us," an official from multiplex chain INOX told PTI.