India sends 4 aircraft to quake-hit Turkiye with rescue equipment, relief materials, medical teams

India on Tuesday sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts following the massive earthquake that has killed over 5,000 people in the region.



India also sent six tonnes of relief materials, including life saving medicines and medical items, in a transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday.



Several countries around the world have extended help to both countries in their rescue and recovery efforts.



"India expresses its solidarity at this challenging moment," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.



In another tweet, Jaishankar said he contacted his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad to express solidarity and convey India's support.