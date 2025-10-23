India blasts Pak’s doublespeak at UN for calling terrorism a ‘freedom struggle’

India has sharply rebuked Pakistan at the United Nations for attempting to legitimise cross-border terrorism under the guise of a “freedom struggle”, calling it a display of “doublespeak and hypocrisy” by the “epicentre of global terrorism”.

During an interactive dialogue with Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on Fundamental Freedoms while Countering Terrorism, held by the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, Pakistan’s Counsellor Muhammad Jawad Ajmal claimed that those engaging in attacks against India were “freedom fighters” exercising a legitimate right to resist “foreign occupation”.

Ajmal asserted that this distinction was recognised under international law, humanitarian law, and UN General Assembly Resolution 46/51. However, India strongly rejected the claim, pointing out that no UN resolution or international legal instrument justifies terrorism in any form.

In response, Raghoo Puri, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, said, “Terrorism is among the gravest of offences that fundamentally violates the core of humanity. It represents the worst of bigotry, violence, intolerance, and fear and terrorists are the worst of the worst in humankind.”

He added that Pakistan’s “doublespeak and hypocrisy stand exposed”, describing the country as “a well-known epicentre of terrorism with established links to multiple terror attacks across the world targeting innocent civilians”.

India also cited multiple international instruments that explicitly denounce all acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of political, ideological, or religious motivations.