India stands with people of Sri Lanka: MEA on dramatic political developments in Colombo

India on Sunday said it stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their "aspirations" for progress through democratic means and constitutional framework, a day after the country's embattled president agreed to step down after thousands of protesters stormed his residence.

In its first reaction following the unprecedented developments in Colombo, India also said that it continues to closely follow the developments in Sri Lanka and that it is aware of the many challenges that the country and its people have been facing.

"India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, in a carefully crafted statement.

Some protesters also set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private house on fire, in reflection of raging anger over the nation's debilitating economic crisis. Wickremesinghe also announced that he would resign.

"India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour and our two countries share deep civilizational bonds. We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period," Bagchi said.

The comments are seen as India's expectation for a smooth transition of power within the constitutional framework of the country.

Sri Lanka's main Opposition parties on Sunday agreed to form an all-party interim government after the anticipated resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday.