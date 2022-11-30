India to take over UNSC presidency at time of acute crisis

While it may be impossible for the Council president to arrive get compromises on issues like Ukraine or North Korea, there are other routine matters like peacekeeping operations on which a compromise can be hammered out.



Short of a resolution, the President can also work on developing consensus declarations known as press statements that can express concern on matters like attacks on peacekeepers or deteriorating conditions, or applaud positive developments like Israel and Lebanon agreeing recently on a maritime boundary.



When India takes the gavel from Ghana, it will be its 12th turn presiding over the Council under a system based on alphabetic order and it comes in the last month of its two-year term as an elected member.