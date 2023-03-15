India to train Taliban diplomat, CPI(M) flays Modi govt

In a first, Taliban authorities in Afghanistan will soon attend a four-day online course organised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode.

The course, ‘Immersion with Indian Thoughts’ will be focused on teaching Taliban about India and will witness the participation of representatives such as entrepreneurs from several other countries.

As per reports, the training course is being organised under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) — the leading capacity building platform of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Instituted in 1964 under the external affairs ministry, ITEC is one of the oldest institutionalised arrangements for international capacity-building. It has trained more than 200,000 civilian and defence officials from more than 160 countries.