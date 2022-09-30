India urges Nepal to check the entry of Chinese, Pak nationals through the border

In response, APF Inspector General Aryal said that there is no anti-India activity on Nepali soil and that people from third countries have not entered India through the Nepal-India border.



"But the Indian side did not seem to agree with Nepal's assurance and said that as the citizens of third countries were seen entering India from Nepal, they insisted that it should be stopped anyway," said a highly-placed APF official.



According to the report, the Indian side complained that citizens of China and Pakistan enter India through the porous Nepal-India border to carry out illegal activities.