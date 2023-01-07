India-US agree very much on restoration of enduring peace in Ukraine: Biden administration

India and the United States "agree very much" that the restoration of an enduring peace in Ukraine is essential, the Biden administration has said.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price also said his country is engaging very closely with its allies and partners, including India, on the conflict in Ukraine and that the international community firmly recognises the need to hold Russia to account.

“We agree very much with India that the restoration of an enduring peace in Ukraine is essential. This is the same message that President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy himself has issued. During the G-20, he spoke to the assembled world leaders, laid out his vision for a just peace. This is something that we very much welcome,” he told reporters at his daily news conference on Friday.