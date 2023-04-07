India-US working closely to address fentanyl challenge: US health official

"But if you look at it from a pandemic standpoint, so much has changed: which drugs are out in the market has changed how people acquire drugs and what those drugs have changed," he said.



As part of the campaign, he said the aim is to meet young people to tell them that they can also have the tools to save lives.



Carrying Naloxone or Narcan, which is an antidote for opioids like fentanyl, it is important for them to carry it because they could be saving the life of themselves, their friends, neighbours, or somebody at school or work, Gupta said.



"It's really important for us to be telling young people that you are empowered and have the ability to save other people's lives and carry naloxone with you. Because we don't know next time who is going to be going through the poisoning," he said.



"We are also adding to the social media work, and messengers, digital ads that will be displayed in certain states in places like subway stations, college malls, grocery stores to make sure that we meet young people where they are and share this important message, which can often be potentially lifesaving," he said.



"This is a challenge, prevails throughout communities, and I've seen this in the Indian American community, that it has taken the toll and has taken the lives of young children as well as young adults. So, it's really important that we spread this message," he said.