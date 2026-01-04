India voices deep concern over US military action in Venezuela

India on Sunday expressed “deep concern” over the United States’ military action in Venezuela, including the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, and called on all parties to resolve differences peacefully through dialogue to ensure stability in the region.

In its first official response to the developments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation and reiterated India’s concern for the safety and well-being of the Venezuelan people.

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability in the region,” the MEA said in a statement.

The Indian embassy in Caracas is in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance, the ministry added. India has also advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela and urged Indians residing there to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the embassy.

There are around 50 non-resident Indians and about 30 people of Indian origin currently in the country.

The reaction followed a dramatic escalation after US forces launched attacks on Caracas and detained Maduro and his wife. US President Donald Trump later said Washington would administer Venezuela until a political transition could be carried out. Maduro was subsequently flown to the United States, where he was indicted on drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.

The US action has drawn widespread international condemnation, particularly from Latin American countries. Venezuela declared a national emergency, denouncing what it described as an “extremely serious military aggression” and accusing Washington of violating its sovereignty and attacking its people.