Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal receives threat messages

The Washington Post on Thursday reported her 47-minute ordeal on the night of July 9 when she was home and experienced for the first time the man's hatred. She was watching a psychological thriller "Mindhunter" with her husband, Steve Williamson, when it started.



That was the first time they saw and heard the stalker, who and his black car with gold rims driving past their house had been a familiar sight to neighbours.



It was 10:38 p.m.



"F...... C...," said one of the men, according to voices captured by security cameras. Another voice said something that included "India".



"But I will continue to drive by here and voice my opinion, until she goes back to India - or something else," Brett Forsell, 49, one of the two men said as he sat in a police car after his arrest.