Indian American Muslim Council rebuts Indian govt's "false allegations" of terror links

In 20 years of its existence as a bonafide nonprofit organization in the US, no American law enforcement agency has ever remotely suggested that IAMC was connected with terrorism, directly or indirectly. No law enforcement agency in the US has ever even investigated IAMC.

It is disingenuous and pitiful that Minister Naqvi referenced Tripura Police’s FIR that names, among others, IAMC in regards to the anti-Muslim violence in Tripura in October. In an indication of what might be the eventual fate of that absurd and malicious FIR, India’s Supreme Court has already provided relief to two Supreme Court lawyers and a journalist who are also named in the same FIR besides IAMC.

When Tripura Police tried to pressure Twitter to provide them details of the user names targeted in that FIR, the Supreme Court again stepped in and ordered an end to that illegal and criminal police act.

Last weekend the Tripura Police filed an affidavit before India’s Supreme Court making fraudulent claims about IAMC on the basis of a website named Disinfolab. We are aware that the Tripura Police is referring to www.thedisinfolab.org, which has emerged in recent months as a fake news factory connected to the Hindutva disinformation universe.

This website provides absolutely no information regarding the name of any registered entity that owns it; no registered address or any office address; no names for directors or editors or any other functionaries; no names of any authors of its reports. It is incredible that Tripura Police are actually offering such shady websites as proof against us in the court.

The real reason why Prime Minister Modi is deeply troubled by the IAMC is that even as his authoritarian rule commits widespread human rights abuses against Indian Muslims, jailing and killing thousands of them, he cannot touch IAMC because we are based in the United States where we take pride in the Rule of Law and protection from abusive State action. Modi and his extremist cohorts cannot silence IAMC. Their Islamophobia does not inform either the American State or its people.

An overwhelming number of American Senators and Congressmen support our agenda of protecting India’s pluralist Constitution and calling out Modi’s virulent anti-democratic behavior. American civil society ranging from Black Lives Matter to Amnesty International, from Genocide Watch to Human Rights Watch, are fully committed to supporting us.

IAMC will continue to shine even brighter light on the egregious behavior of Prime Minister Modi’s government, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and their network of terrorists from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal.

We are committed to protecting a Constitutional, Secular, Pluralist, Democratic India as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and B. R. Ambedkar. India belongs to every Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Buddhist, Dalit and others equally."