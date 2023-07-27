Indian-American NY Senator set to run for Congress

Indian-American New York State Senator Kevin Thomas has announced that he will be running for New York’s 4th Congressional District as a Democrat.

Thomas, who became the first Indian-American in New York's history to serve in the State Senate, aims to unseat the incumbent Anthony D’Esposito in the 2024 election.

"My name is Kevin Thomas and I'm running for Congress to take back #NY04. In 2018, I beat a 40-year Republican incumbent, so I'm no stranger to a challenge. I'm ready to fight for our rights, tackle gun violence, and protect our democracy. Are you with me?" Thomas, who represents New York State Senate's sixth district, wrote on Twitter.

First elected to the State Senate in 2018, Thomas went on to beat long-serving Republican Kemp Hannon by a margin of about 50-49.