Indian-American Neera Tanden appointed as Biden's domestic policy advisor

Public policy expert Neera Tanden has been named by US President Joe Biden as his domestic policy advisor. The Indian-origin American will help him craft and implement his domestic policy agenda, making her the first Asian American to lead any of the three major White House policy councils in history.

Tanden, 52, replaces Susan Rice as Biden's domestic policy advisor.

"I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education," Biden said. His domestic agenda currently faces obstacles in a divided Congress ahead of the elections in 2024.

"As senior advisor and staff secretary, Neera oversaw decision-making processes across my domestic, economic and national security teams. She has 25 years of experience in public policy, has served three presidents, and led one of the largest think tanks in the country for nearly a decade," Biden said.

"She was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helped drive key domestic policies that became part of my agenda, including clean energy subsidies and sensible gun reform. While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my administration and the American people well. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Neera in her new role," he said.