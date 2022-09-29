Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

According to media reports in a measure of the crime wave, during the period between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, 16 people were injured in the city in nine shootings, including one at a playground that injured two teenagers,



"It's insane," a police source told The New York Post about Cooper's repeated arrests and release.



"He's single-handedly responsible for Manhattan South's spike in robbery and burglary."



After this arrest, though, a judge imposed a $10,000 bail on Cooper citing three outstanding warrants for his arrest.



The rising crime rate across the US has turned into an issue for the mid-term elections putting the Democrats on the defensive.



The party's leadership is now trying to distance itself from the campaign to "defund" the police by cutting its budget.