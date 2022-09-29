Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
An Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person has been stabbed several times in an attack in the US by a career criminal with more than 100 arrests on his rap sheet, according to a media report.
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New York on Tuesday by the ex-con described by police as a "super perp", The New York Post reported.
The Uber Eats delivery man told The Post on Tuesday that the man stabbed him on the Lower East Side without saying a word and bystanders did nothing.
Nobody helped, Patel told The Post.
He killed me here, here, here and here, Patel said, referring to the career-criminal suspect and pointing to his wounds.
He asked nothing. Not, I need money.' Nothing, the report added.
Maybe they need money or something for my bike, he said. But the guy asked me nothing.
Patel said he saw around three people near him during the 3 am attack who did nothing to help leaving him to call 911 himself, the report added.
He speculated that the people may have been drunk.
Maybe three people near me? They drink for alcohol. And the one lady, the bus, they were right there (I) see the people, but nobody helped.
All the time police there, he added. But this time, no police.
Patel, 36, the married father of a 6-year-old son who lives in Queens, was on Allen Street near Rivington Street when deranged suspect Sean Cooper who has 103 previous busts under his belt grabbed his e-bike, the man and cops were quoted as saying by the report.
Patel clung to the bike and was stabbed multiple times, with the attacker then fleeing.
The delivery man was treated at Bellevue Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cops later arrested Cooper, a 47-year-old career criminal with more than 100 arrests on his rap sheet and charged him with assault in the brutal attack.
Patel said he was surprised by the attack, and recalled feeling pain.
Law enforcement sources said Cooper, whose nickname is Big Coop, is so well known to police that he's earned the moniker of super perp, the report said.
Copper was most recently arrested on September 18 on grand larceny and five petit-larceny charges, police said.
He was ordered held on USD 10,000 bail at his Tuesday night arraignment, with the judge citing, in part, his open warrants and past felony convictions.
Because of a bail reform law passed by New York state legislator under pressure from the Democratic Party's left wing in most criminal cases, judges cannot impose cash bail and the "perps" and the released, often arrested again for another crime.
Moreover, the public prosecutor for the Manhattan borough of New York City, Alvin Bragg who belongs to the party's left, has been accused of downgrading crimes to allow "perps" back on the street.
The bail law and the prosecutors' laxness have been blamed by New York Mayor Eric Adams who is a Democratic Party moderate, for the crime wave rocking the city, which according to the latest statistics saw crime increase by 26 per cent in August compared to the month last year.
According to media reports in a measure of the crime wave, during the period between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon, 16 people were injured in the city in nine shootings, including one at a playground that injured two teenagers,
"It's insane," a police source told The New York Post about Cooper's repeated arrests and release.
"He's single-handedly responsible for Manhattan South's spike in robbery and burglary."
After this arrest, though, a judge imposed a $10,000 bail on Cooper citing three outstanding warrants for his arrest.
The rising crime rate across the US has turned into an issue for the mid-term elections putting the Democrats on the defensive.
The party's leadership is now trying to distance itself from the campaign to "defund" the police by cutting its budget.
