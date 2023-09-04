Indian American US presidential candidate Ramaswamy calls for 'strategic clarity' on Taiwan

“This is how we can stop Chinese aggression and advance vital long-run US interests while avoiding World War III. I am the only US Presidential candidate in either political party who has offered a clear vision for how to achieve this goal,” said the Republican presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, a super political action committee associated with Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has privately told his donors that all the attacks in recent days over Ramaswamy, his primary rival, were being carried by them, a media report said on Sunday.

“Everything you read about him is from us. Every misstatement, every 360 he’s conducting or 180 that he is going through in life, is from our scrutiny and pressure," according to a report in Politico newspaper.

"And so, he’s not going to go through that very well, and that will get worse for him,” Jeff Roe, the leader of the DeSantis-aligned Never Back Down told the gathering of donorsThe quotes are part of an audio tape obtained by Politico from the speech of Roe with the donors of DeSantis just before last month's Republican presidential primary debate.

Ramaswamy, 38, outshone the rest of the presidential opponents at the debate stage.

The Ramaswamy campaign has slammed the DeSantis campaign for this.

“When DeSantis’s Super Pac campaign, Chris Christie, the New York Times, MSNBC and the rest of the bipartisan establishment are all going after you at the same time, you know you’re right over the target. "America watched Vivek dominate the debate stage, it’s no wonder Never Back Down is pissing away another $20+ million after Labor Day,” Ramaswamy spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin was quoted as saying.

According to the report, Row told the donors that Ramaswamy would not be able to go through the avalanche of dirt thrown at him.

“He will not go through the discovery, scrutiny and decline phase of presidential politics very well. His scrutiny phase, we are putting him through it right now,” he said. Roe indicated that his campaign against Ramaswamy would intensify after Labour Day.