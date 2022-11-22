Indian biologist gets UN's highest honour for saving world's rarest storks

Partha Dasgupta (Britain), honoured in the Science and Innovation category, is an eminent economist whose landmark review on the economics of biodiversity calls for a fundamental rethink of humanity's relationship with the natural world to prevent critical ecosystems from reaching dangerous tipping points.



Cecile Bibiane Ndjebet (Cameroon), honoured in the Inspiration and Action category, is a tireless advocate for the rights of women in Africa to secure land tenure, which is essential if they are to play a role in restoring ecosystems, fighting poverty and mitigating climate change.



She is also leading efforts to influence policy on gender equality in forest management across 20 African countries.



Following the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), this year's awards shine a spotlight on efforts to prevent, halt and reverse ecosystem degradation globally.



Ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean face massive threats. Every year, the planet loses forest cover equivalent to the size of Portugal. Oceans are being overfished and polluted, with 11 million tonnes of plastic alone ending up in marine environments annually.