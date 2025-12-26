Indian doctoral student shot dead near University of Toronto Scarborough campus

Duty Inspector Jeff Allington said investigators were focusing on securing evidence, establishing the sequence of events and informing the victim’s next of kin. “Because of that, there is very little information that I am able to share at this stage,” he told reporters at the scene.

India’s Consulate in Toronto expressed “deep anguish” over the student’s death and said it was in contact with the family. In a statement posted on X, the consulate said it was providing all necessary assistance in close coordination with local authorities.

The University of Toronto Scarborough said it was “extremely saddened” by the fatal shooting near the campus, but did not confirm whether the victim was enrolled at the university. “We cannot comment on the identity of the victim at this time,” a spokesperson said, adding that the institution was grateful to campus safety teams, police and emergency services for their swift response.

Following the incident, UTSC issued a safety alert advising those inside campus buildings to remain indoors and those outdoors to leave the area. The university said the police investigation was centred in the Highland Creek Valley, with pathways into the valley closed until further notice.

The killing has added to concerns over student safety in the area, as police continue their search for the suspect and appeal for information related to the shooting.

With PTI inputs