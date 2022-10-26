Indian Embassy asks citizens to leave Ukraine
The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday issued an advisory, a second one in less than a week, asking all citizens to leave the war-torn nation by all available means
It said that many Indian citizens had left Ukraine after the first advisory had been issued on October 19.
The Indian embassy further advised citizens to contact it for any assistance needed for crossing the border.
It also advised the citizens to contact Indian embassies in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia as per their exit plans.
On October 19, the Indian embassy in Ukraine had issued an advisory asking Indian citizens not to travel to that country and had also urged Indians there to leave at the earliest, due to the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has warned Russia against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying it would be an incredibly serious mistake .
The Biden administration had earlier said Russia had given notice that it intended to stage routine drills of its nuclear capabilities while Ukraine's nuclear energy operator claimed its neighbour was performing some secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Let me just say: Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it uses a tactical nuclear weapon, Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.
