Indian embassy issues advisory for nationals in Mexico after El Mencho’s killing

The Embassy of India in Mexico on Monday issued a security advisory to Indian nationals living in the country, urging them to exercise heightened caution and remain indoors amid escalating violence following the killing of a powerful drug cartel leader by Mexican security forces.

The advisory comes a day after Mexican soldiers killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco. Oseguera was regarded as one of the most wanted fugitives in both Mexico and the United States.

In a post on X, the Indian mission cautioned that ongoing security operations, road blockages and related criminal activity have created a volatile situation in several regions.