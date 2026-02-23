Indian embassy issues advisory for nationals in Mexico after El Mencho’s killing
Indian mission warns that security operations and road blockages have led to a volatile situation in several regions
The Embassy of India in Mexico on Monday issued a security advisory to Indian nationals living in the country, urging them to exercise heightened caution and remain indoors amid escalating violence following the killing of a powerful drug cartel leader by Mexican security forces.
The advisory comes a day after Mexican soldiers killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco. Oseguera was regarded as one of the most wanted fugitives in both Mexico and the United States.
In a post on X, the Indian mission cautioned that ongoing security operations, road blockages and related criminal activity have created a volatile situation in several regions.
Indian nationals in Jalisco State — particularly in Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara — as well as in Tamaulipas (including Reynosa and other municipalities), parts of Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León, were advised to “shelter in place until further notice.”
The embassy urged citizens to avoid areas with visible law enforcement activity, stay alert to their surroundings, and minimise non-essential travel. It also asked them to monitor local media for updates, follow instructions from Mexican authorities, and dial 911 in case of emergency.
“Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media,” the advisory added, while warning against gathering in crowds.
The killing of El Mencho — long considered one of the most powerful and elusive figures in Mexico’s drug trade — has reportedly triggered unrest linked to the CJNG, which wields significant influence across several Mexican states. Authorities fear retaliatory violence and disruptions as security forces continue operations to stabilise affected areas.
With PTI inputs
