Indian killed in attack on Kuwait airport as Iran-linked strikes disrupt air traffic
Embassy extends condolences and support to family; Kuwait suspends flight operations after attack injures dozens
An Indian national was killed in an attack targeting Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, prompting the Indian mission in the Gulf nation to extend assistance to the victim's family and those injured in the incident.
In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed its "deepest condolences" over the death of the Indian national and said it was closely coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to provide all possible support to the bereaved family.
The mission also said it was assisting Indians injured in the attack.
The incident came as Kuwait suspended air traffic after strikes hit Terminal One of Kuwait International Airport, causing casualties and damage to airport infrastructure.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi, quoted by state-run KUNA news agency, said flight operations had been halted and aircraft diverted to nearby airports until further notice.
The airport attack marks the second reported death of an Indian national in Kuwait linked to regional hostilities this year. An Indian citizen was earlier killed in Iranian strikes targeting a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait on 30 March.
Dozens injured
Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sund said 63 injured people had been admitted to seven hospitals following the attack.
He said seven patients had undergone emergency major surgical procedures, while several others required minor surgeries.
According to health authorities, those injured included civilians, airport employees and travellers.
Kuwaiti authorities have not yet released further details on the identity of the deceased Indian national.
The latest attack comes amid escalating regional tensions that have disrupted civilian infrastructure and air traffic across parts of the Gulf.
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