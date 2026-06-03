Indian killed in attack on Kuwait airport as Iran-linked strikes disrupt air traffic

An Indian national was killed in an attack targeting Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, prompting the Indian mission in the Gulf nation to extend assistance to the victim's family and those injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait expressed its "deepest condolences" over the death of the Indian national and said it was closely coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to provide all possible support to the bereaved family.

The mission also said it was assisting Indians injured in the attack.

The incident came as Kuwait suspended air traffic after strikes hit Terminal One of Kuwait International Airport, causing casualties and damage to airport infrastructure.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi, quoted by state-run KUNA news agency, said flight operations had been halted and aircraft diverted to nearby airports until further notice.