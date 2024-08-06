Indian mission in UK issues safety advisory amid riots

The High Commission of India in London on Tuesday, 6 August issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals to “stay vigilant and exercise due caution” amid ongoing violent clashes which have targeted immigrants and asylum-seekers in parts of the UK since last week.

The advisory posted on the social media channels of the Indian mission also provides emergency contact information for anyone in need of urgent assistance. It comes a week after the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, north-west England, and incorrect social media claims over the UK-born suspect’s asylum-seeker status.

“Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation,” reads the message entitled ‘Advisory for Indian Citizens Visiting the UK.’

“Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway,” it added.