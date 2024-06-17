Indian national, accused in ‘murder plot’ against Pannun, extradited to US

Nikhil Gupta, who has been accused of involvement in an alleged plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist has been extradited to the United States and is in federal custody, according to prison records.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records on Sunday, 16 June, showed him locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, where prisoners due for appearances in federal courts in New York are kept.

According to a spokesperson for the federal court of the southern district of New York, quoted by NBC TV network, he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Gupta was arrested in the Czech Republic on 30 June 2023 and the US had asked for his extradition.

His extradition was held up by his appeal to the Czech Constitutional Court earlier this year against his extradition, which was rejected last month clearing the way for him to be sent to the US.

The alleged plot raised concerns in the US because an Indian police officer is accused of masterminding it.