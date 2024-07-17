Indian national among 6 people killed in Oman mosque shooting

An Indian national was among six people killed in a shooting attack by Islamic State militant group near a Shia Muslim mosque in Oman's capital.

The shooting on Monday night, 15 July near the Imam Ali Mosque also claimed the lives of one policeman and four Pakistan nationals, while injuring 28 others.

"Following the shooting incident reported in Muscat city on 15 July, Foreign Ministry of Sultanate of Oman has informed that one Indian national has lost his life & another is injured," Embassy of India in Muscat posted on X Tuesday.

"Embassy offers its sincere condolences & stands ready to offer all assistance to the families," it said.