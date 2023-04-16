Indian national dies of bullet injuries in violence-hit Khartoum

An Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries in the violence-hit Sudanese capital city.

The Indian embassy in Khartoum said the deceased, Albert Augestine, was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan.

Condoling the death of the Indian national, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the situation in Khartoum remains one of "great concern" and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country.

"It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries," the Indian mission tweeted.

"The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements," it said.