Indian national allegedly stabs 2 teens mid-flight; charged with assault

A 28-year-old Indian national has been charged after allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork and slapping a co-passenger on board a flight from Chicago to Germany, according to US authorities.

The incident took place on Saturday aboard a Lufthansa flight, which was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport following the disturbance, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a press release.

The accused, identified as Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, allegedly stabbed one 17-year-old male passenger in the shoulder and then another 17-year-old male in the back of the head with the same fork, causing a laceration. When efforts were made to restrain him, Usiripalli reportedly formed a mock gun with his fingers, placed it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger.

He is also accused of slapping a female passenger and attempting to slap a member of the flight crew. There is currently no indication from authorities or court documents that Usiripalli was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Court filings state that the alleged assaults occurred shortly after the in-flight meal service. Usiripalli has been charged in the United States District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.