Indian naval ship 'Delhi' docks in Colombo on three-day visit

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi' arrived at the port of Colombo on a three-day formal visit on 1 September to promote cooperation and goodwill between the two navies, the Sri Lankan navy said.

The 163.2 m-long destroyer was welcomed by the Sri Lankan navy in compliance with naval traditions.

Manned by a crew of 450, the ship is commanded by Captain Abhishek Kumar, the Sri Lankan navy said in a statement.

The ship's commanding officer called on commander, western naval area, rear admiral Suresh De Silva, at the Western Naval Command headquarters early on 1 September.

During the three-day stay in Sri Lanka, the crew will take part in several programmes organised by the Sri Lankan navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between the two navies.