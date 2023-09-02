Indian naval ship 'Delhi' docks in Colombo on three-day visit
The Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Delhi' arrived at the port of Colombo on a three-day formal visit on 1 September to promote cooperation and goodwill between the two navies, the Sri Lankan navy said.
The 163.2 m-long destroyer was welcomed by the Sri Lankan navy in compliance with naval traditions.
Manned by a crew of 450, the ship is commanded by Captain Abhishek Kumar, the Sri Lankan navy said in a statement.
The ship's commanding officer called on commander, western naval area, rear admiral Suresh De Silva, at the Western Naval Command headquarters early on 1 September.
During the three-day stay in Sri Lanka, the crew will take part in several programmes organised by the Sri Lankan navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between the two navies.
Training exchanges are also scheduled to be held aboard, involving personnel from both the navies.
The crew are also expected to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country, the statement said, adding that arrangements have been made to open the ship for visits by school children.
INS Delhi is expected to depart Sri Lanka on 3 September and will conduct a passage exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lankan Navy vessel off Colombo, the statement said.
Earlier, the defence ministry in New Delhi had announced that defence minister Rajnath Singh would visit Sri Lanka for two days on 2 and 3 September. However, the minister's visit was deferred owing to unavoidable circumstances, a government statement said on 1 September.
