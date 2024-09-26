Indian-origin author Jhumpa Lahiri turns down Noguchi Museum award

Indian-origin author and Pulitzer Prize-winner Jhumpa Lahiri has declined to accept an award from the Noguchi Museum in Queens in protest after it fired three employees who had worn kaffiyehs in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The museum's management viewed it as a violation of their policy against political symbols.

Lahiri's decision highlights her stance on solidarity and social justice issues. By protesting the firing of employees who expressed their support for Palestinians, she brings attention to the complexities of political expression in cultural institutions.

This move resonates with broader conversations about the intersections of art, activism, and free speech, showcasing how individuals can use their platforms to advocate for causes they believe in. It's a significant moment that reflects the ongoing debates around artistic expression and political solidarity.

“Jhumpa Lahiri has chosen to withdraw her acceptance of the 2024 Isamu Noguchi Award in response to our updated dress code policy,” the museum said in a statement on Wednesday. “We respect her perspective and understand that this policy may or may not align with everyone’s views,” The New York Times cited the statement as saying of Lahiri.

“We remain committed to our core mission of advancing the understanding and appreciation of Isamu Noguchi’s art and legacy while upholding our values of inclusivity and openness.”

The museum's policy prohibiting employees from wearing political messages has sparked significant debate about the boundaries of self-expression in the workplace.

By enforcing this rule, the museum aims to maintain a neutral space, but it raises questions about the role of cultural institutions in social and political issues.