Indian-origin doctor killed after carjackers run him over with his stolen Mercedes

A 33-year-old Indian-origin doctor was killed in Washington after carjackers mowed him down while trying to flee with his stolen car, as his girlfriend watched the tragedy unfold in horror, according to US media reports.



On Wednesday, Dr. Rakesh "Rick" Patel of Silver Spring Maryland stepped out of his Mercedes Benz to give his girlfriend a package.



Sensing an opportunity, the carjackers jumped into his car and drove away. He ran after them and managed to get in front of his car.



However, the carjackers ran him down and killed him, as Patel's girlfriend watched in horror, according to 7 News.