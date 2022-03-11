Indian-origin doctor killed by person who stole his car: Washington police

WJLA TV said that when Patel, 33, stepped out of his car to give his girlfriend a package, the thieves entered the car started to drive away.



"In a panic, he ran after them somehow getting in front of the car. The car thieves ran him down killing him" while his "girlfriend watched in horror", the TV station reported.



According to NBC4 Washington TV, Patel's father and two siblings are also doctors.



He was the youngest child and his mother Charulatta Patel told the station: "I always used to call him my baby".