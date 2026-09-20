Indian-German climber, Nepali guide killed in avalanche on Mount Manaslu

Indian-German climber Dhruba Jyoti Guha and Nepali Sherpa guide Fursemba Sherpa were killed after an avalanche struck their tent at Camp 3 of Mount Manaslu.

The two had advanced from Camp 2 despite bad weather and stopped communicating with expedition organisers on Saturday night.

Their deaths take the number of fatalities on the world’s eighth-highest mountain this climbing season to four.

An Indian-German climber and his Nepali Sherpa guide were killed after an avalanche struck their tent at Camp 3 of Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak, an expedition official said on Sunday, 20 September.

Dhruva Jyoti Guha and Fursemba Sherpa had advanced towards a higher camp from Camp 2 despite adverse weather conditions when they were caught in the avalanche on Saturday night, said Mohan Lamsal, managing director of Makalu Adventure, which organised the expedition.

Fursemba Sherpa, an experienced mountain guide from Nepal’s Makalu region, and Guha, a resident of Germany, were found buried under about seven feet of snow when a rescue team reached Camp 3, Lamsal said. "A heavy avalanche fell above their tent and both the climbers were buried in the snow," he said.

"Six other climbers from the company who decided to retreat from Camp 2 were safe, but the two who made the attempt in a hurry despite the bad weather condition met with the accident," he said.