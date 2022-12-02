Indian-origin police officer found guilty of 'rude' and 'aggressive' behaviour towards woman driver in UK

"The Met is driven by the values of professionalism, integrity, courage and compassion. We only want the best and will always act when our employees fall below the exemplary standards we and the public expect," he said.



The charge relates to an incident that took place when Lotay was off duty in the south-west London area in February this year.



The woman took a picture of the officer and his vehicle and reported it to the police.



Lotay was then stopped in June from driving the same vehicle and was interviewed under caution before being charged under the Public Order Act.



The Met Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards is aware of the charge and the officer has been placed on restricted duties.



Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded the officer will be subject to a misconduct hearing, it added.