Indian-origin Sushmita Shukla named First VP of Federal Reserve Bank of New York

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work for a mission-driven organisation like the New York Fed," Shukla said in a statement.



"I look forward to applying all that I've learned in my career, including my technology, operations, and risk-focused experiences, to furthering the key activities and supporting the dedicated leadership of this critical institution," she added.



Together with the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer, Shukla will establish, communicate, and execute the strategic direction of the organisation.